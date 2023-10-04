Millionaire strives to age backwards | The daily life of Bryan Johnson

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson has revealed his everyday schedule and how he maintains his physique in his pursuit to have an 18-year-old's body. The man ingests 111 pills each day for his 'age reversal' process. What is the mad millionaire's secret?

