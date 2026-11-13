/Microsoft Global Outage: Has Big Tech Become Too Powerful?

One Microsoft outage. Millions affected. Governments disrupted. Businesses scrambling. A massive global Microsoft 365 outage has hit Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services, exposing the world's growing dependence on Big Tech. From Australia's intelligence agencies to airlines in India and AI companies worldwide, the disruption raises a troubling question: Have technology giants become too powerful and indispensable? In today's The Verdict, Erick Njoka examines Microsoft's global outage, the dangers of cloud dependency, digital sovereignty, corporate accountability and why governments must rethink their reliance on powerful technology corporations. Is the world dangerously dependent on Microsoft, Google, Amazon and other technology giants? Watch The Verdict on WION.