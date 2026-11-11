/Mexico intercepts US-bound caravans; thousands march towards US

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 21:59 IST
Mexican authorities have intercepted groups of migrants travelling in caravans towards the United States, as thousands continue their journey north in search of better opportunities and safety. The latest developments highlight the growing pressure along the Mexico-US migration route and the challenges facing authorities as they attempt to manage the movement of migrants. Why are thousands heading towards the US, and how is Mexico responding? Watch the report for details.