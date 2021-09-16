Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's 'faceless look' creates twitter buzz

Sep 16, 2021, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The 2021 Met Gala is over but social media is not yet done with the model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian's look. Her latest photos from the fashion event have become fodder for meme makers.
