Mayor of Ukraine's Melitopol city kidnapped by Russia, alleges President Zelenskyy

Mar 13, 2022, 09:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russia has rammed up its offensive against Ukraine with the heads of Ukrainian government officials reportedly being targeted. Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky has alleged that Russia has kidnapped the mayor of city Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.
