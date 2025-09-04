LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 14:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 14:26 IST
Maya Collapse: 13-Year Drought Crippled Civilization Yucatan Peninsula 1,000 Years Ago: Study
A stalagmite analysis from a cave in Mexico provides detailed evidence of a severe drought that played a key role in the collapse of the Maya civilization around 1,000 years ago.

