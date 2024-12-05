After the devastating floods in Malaysia, which led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, health volunteers are now preparing for a surge in waterborne diseases. While the water in the worst-affected areas of Kenton, on Malaysia's northeastern coast, has receded, government data shows that more than 4,000 people still remain in temporary shelters. Concerns persist about the potential for a second wave of flooding this week. Watch in for more details!
Malaysia Floods: Health Volunteers Worried About Waterborne Illness After Floods
Advertisment