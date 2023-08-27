Make in India gets shot in the arm as Is ISRO breaks new ground: Pawan Goenka

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
India made history on August 23, with Chandrayaan-3 landing successfully on the moon's south pole. For more perspective on how this impacts and helps India's emerging private space sector WION's correspondence Sidharth MP spoke to Pawan Goenka.

