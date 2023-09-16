London: Video of black woman's assault at Asian-owned store gets viral

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
After a beauty shop owner was caught on camera "choking" a customer he accused of stealing, a dispute over shoplifting turned violent. The woman was restrained by Sohail Sindho, 45, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics in south London, who said she tried to steal things from his store. He said that she turned violent because he barred her way out.

