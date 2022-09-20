Lebanon Economic Crisis: Protests break out in Beirut; protesters demand release of detainees

Published: Sep 20, 2022, 01:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As Lebanese pound hits record low against dollar, tensions seem to rise. Protests broke out in the capital city of Beirut and to prevent break-ins and hold-ups by angry protesters, banks in Lebanon have been declared close for 3 days.
