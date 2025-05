A lawmaker has been shot dead on the busy streets of the Kenyan capital. The incident took place on Wednesday night when an unknown assailant shot dead parliament member Charles Ong'ondo, that's when his car stopped at a red light. The unidentified gunman fled the scene on a motorbike around 7:30 p.m. local time. Charles, who represents Kenya's western area of Kasipul, attended a parliament session earlier in the day. Watch in for more details!