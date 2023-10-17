Kenya to deploy 1,000 troops to Haiti

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Kenya's cabinet approved the deployment of 1,000 police to lead a multi-national peacekeeping mission to Haiti to combat gang violence. The country's parliament must now sign off on the resolution. However the deployment has faced various controversies and setbacks.

