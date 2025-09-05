/Keir Starmer to sack his deputy Rayner? | UK Prime Minister declines an answer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a tough question: will Deputy PM Angela Rayner be sacked if found to have breached the ministerial code over underpaid stamp duty? Rayner referred herself to the ethics adviser after admitting a tax “mistake,” raising alarm bells about integrity and accountability. While Starmer pledges to "act" on the forthcoming report, he stops short of confirming any firing. This moment spotlights political scrutiny, legal advice around trusts, and the limits of ministerial accountability in modern Westminster.