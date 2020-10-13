LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Keeping the faith: Thousands pray in Portugal's main Catholic site for end to pandemic
Oct 13, 2020, 08.10 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Standing in circles marked to keep social distance, thousands of faithful gathered and held candles at one of Catholicism's most famous sanctuaries in Portugal on Monday (October 12) evening, with many praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.