Kashmir’s prized willow tree in crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Wood from the willow trees of Kashmir is used to manufacture cricket bats used by top cricketers in India. But rampant felling of trees and cultivation of cheaper poplar wood has meant big challenges for this industry. Some 400 willow bat-manufacturing workshops across the valley face closure. Close to 150,000 workers could lose their jobs. A prided industry could disappear if urgent corrective measures are not taken.

