Kashmir: The International Film Festival of Srinagar to showcase films from 16 countries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
After the revival of film shoots in the Kashmir Valley, where the government allowed more than 200 film-makers to shoot across the Union territory, Srinagar is hosting an International Film Festival where more than 30 films from around 16 countries will be showcased for the locals.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos