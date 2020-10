In October 1947 a militia of thousands of Pashtun tribesmen invaded the princely state of Jammu & Kashmir. The invasion ignited the first India - Pakistan War, traumatised Kashmiri society, and set a precedent for the use of non-state actors by Pakistan to foment unrest in Kashmir that continues today. A special, two-part series by WION on this little-known but definitive event in the history of the subcontinent.