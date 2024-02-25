J&K: Gulmarg records minus 10 degrees | Participants enjoy skiing during 'Khelo India' winter games
The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall and rains overnight resulting in dip in temperatures. As temperature dips, participants enjoy skiing during 'Khelo India' winter games. The fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 started from February 21 in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir. Over 1,000 athletes from different parts of the country are participating in the winter games. Watch to know more!