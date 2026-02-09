/Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years: Hong Kong’s Press Freedom on Trial

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following his high-profile security law trial. Lai, a prominent pro-democracy figure and outspoken critic of Beijing, has spent years in solitary confinement, raising serious health concerns highlighted by his family. The sentence marks a major development in Hong Kong’s crackdown on dissent and independent media, drawing international attention and condemnation. Observers say the verdict could have lasting implications for press freedom, political activism, and the rule of law in the city.