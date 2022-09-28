Jaishankar-Blinken meet: US State Secy Blinken praises Indian PM Modi's stance on Ukraine war

Published: Sep 28, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Washington praised PM Narendra Modi’s remark on the Ukraine war during the recent SCO summit.
