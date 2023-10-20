Italian PM Giorgia Meloni parts ways with journalist Andrea Giambruno

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The longtime boyfriend of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, television journalist Andrea Giambruno, who recently faced backlash for sexist remarks he made on broadcast, and Meloni announced their split on Friday.

