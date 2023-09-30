Italian coast guard rescues over 100 people aboard burning ferry

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Over 170 passengers, including migrants, were rescued from a ferry sailing from the Italian island of Lampedusa to Sicily early Saturday (Sep 30) after a fire broke out, according to media reports citing officials. This comes amid a surge of landings on the island which has led to the migration issue being at the top of the European agenda in recent months.

