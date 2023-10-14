Israel-Palestine War: Hamas terrorists seen holding kidnapped Israeli children in video: Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
A video from Hamas, released on Friday (October 13), showed militants with Israeli children they had captured during the armed group's cross-border attack, said Reuters. Israel has been alleging that the Palestinians had slain children.

