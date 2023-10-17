Israel-Palestine war: Biden faces risks in Israel visit; crisis reshaping global balance of power

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
President Joe Biden will make a landmark trip to Israel in an ironclad show of US support. A wartime trip will pose security risks and the US is seen as a less potential peace broker however Washington's angry Arab allies are pointing to US' failure to actively engage analysts.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos