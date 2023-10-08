Israel-Palestine Conflict: Israel army fires artillery at Lebanon in response to cross-border fire

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said Sunday it fired "large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles" at Israeli positions in a contested border area. In response, the Israeli army said it too has fired artillery at southern Lebanon.

