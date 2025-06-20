LOGIN
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 23:41 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 23:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: IAEA warns strike on Bushehr would create nuclear disaster
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 23:41 IST

Israel-Iran war: IAEA warns strike on Bushehr would create nuclear disaster

Today marks one full week since the war between Iran and Israel erupted — seven days of relentless missile strikes, rising casualties, and mounting diplomatic tension. Watch in for more details!

