Israel Houthi War: Shocking 4-Day Deadline for Israel to Allow Gaza Aid By Houthi | Hamas | WION
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
The Houthi leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has imposed a strict four-day deadline on mediators to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. If Israel persists in obstructing aid deliveries
The Houthi leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has imposed a strict four-day deadline on mediators to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. If Israel persists in obstructing aid deliveries
Advertisment