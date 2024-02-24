Israel-Hamas war: US says, PM Netanyahu's post-war plan against International law

Israel has sent negotiators on Friday for truce talks in Paris, as Gazans hoped for a ceasefire that could hold off a full-blown Israeli assault on Rafah, after it endured one of its worst bombardments of the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his proposed plan for postwar Gaza and the International Community seems to be in disfavor. As per the plan Israel seeks open-ended control over security and civilian Affairs in the Gaza Strip. The Proposal was rejected by Palestinian leaders on Friday. Watch to know more!