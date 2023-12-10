videos
Israel-Hamas war: Two other soldiers injured in the incident
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 10, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
The son of war cabinet minister and former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot was killed fighting in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.
