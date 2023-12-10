Israel-Hamas War: People across the globe take to the streets against the US veto

Israel has yet again rebuffed international calls to end the offensive in Gaza, this multiplies global concerns over whether the United States should condition if not halt its military support for Israel. This comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Washington's veto on a United Nations resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza. To know more watch this interview with Helit Barel, former Director, National Security Council, Israel.