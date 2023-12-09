Israel-Hamas | Turkiye: US left alone on Gaza issue after Veto at UN
Fighting has intensified in southern Gaza. Israel's ground offensive is centred around Khan Younis as a humanitarian situation continues to worsen by the hour in the besieged strip. Calls for protecting human rights for Gazans grow but Washington's support for Israel remains undeterred. To understand this better watch this interview with Colonel Rich Outzen (Retd.) who is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council & Jamestown Foundation.