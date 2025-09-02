/Israel-Gaza War: IDF chief warns Gaza Op could lad to Israel's 'full-fledged' occupation

#GRAVITAS | Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv called by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Chief of Israel Defense Forces has reportedly warned that Israel's plans to conquer Gaza City could lead to full-fledged occupation of the Gaza strip. The IDF chief pressed for discussion around the ceasefire and hostage deal, which remains opposed by the Israeli PM. Another Israeli Minister remarked that Planned expansion of the war could turn Gaza into 'Israel's Vietnam'. Watch this video to find out more.