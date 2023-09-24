Is Xi behind missing ministers?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Disappearance of famous personalities is not a new concept in China's politics. The country has had a history of well-known people vanishing from the public view for several days. Recently, in the month of July this year, Xi Jinping's handpicked Foreign Minister-Qin Gang-went missing. He wasn't seen in public for more than 3 weeks. Later on 19th September, he was removed from his post. China's economy is also in shambles with the country's unemployment rate hitting a record high of 21.3%. What happened to the missing personalities in China? How will Xi Jinping tackle the growing economic crisis in the country?

