Iran's top military general Qasem Soleimani's killing has sent shockwaves across the world. Diplomatic channels in almost every nation are watching the developments closely. "Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat 'the Great Iranian Nation & Culture'," Information and Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted. #WION #Iran #NuclearDeal #QasemSoleimani #Soleimani