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Iran-linked crime network accused of recruiting teen hitmen

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 22:42 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 22:42 IST
An Iran-linked organised crime network is under scrutiny after reports claimed that it has recruited teenagers to carry out contract killings, including attacks on Israeli targets across Europe.

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