The head of the US Strategic Command, General Anthony J. Cotton, has said that Iran can produce a nuclear weapon in a span of a week, and due to its work on space launch vehicles, Iran can even reduce the timeline to produce an intercontinental ballistic missile. The US general made these statements during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., and General Cotton said that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to expand its nuclear program by increasing its production of highly enriched uranium and deploying additional advanced centrifuges. Watch in for more details!