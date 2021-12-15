Invited the Taliban to prevent chaos in Afghanistan, says Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai

Dec 15, 2021, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In an interview, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai offered some of the first insights into the secret and sudden departure of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and how he came to invite the Taliban into the city.
