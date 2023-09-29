Inflationary pressure eases in Germany

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Inflation in Europe's largest economy fell in September to its lowest level since the Ukraine war. This is likely to be seen as the beginning of the end for the high inflation that has weighed heavily on Germany's economy. Preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday that German consumer prices rose by an annual 4.3% in September.

