India's Rep. to UN TS Tirumurti says situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to members of UNSC

India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of Security Council for the month of August TS Tirumurti said that the situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the UN Security Council and underlined that "we cannot have terrorist camps" once again going back into the war-torn country and this will have a "direct impact" on India. Mr Tirumurti cited a UN report that said the number of casualties in Afghanistan during May-June exceeds the number between January and April.