India's Premier Golf Tournament returns

India's only European Tour Golf event is back after a three-year break. The Hero Indian Open features some of Indian Golf's top names including Shubhankar Sharma and two-time winner SSP Chawrasia and also boasts of an impressive overseas contingent. 2018 Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has touched down in New Delhi days after winning the Thailand Classic which puts him in contention for a berth on the European Ryder Cup team for the 2023 edition in Rome. Olesen spoke to Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.