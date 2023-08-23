India's lunar mission: Looking back at what went wrong with India's second lunar mission

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Just a few hours from now Chandrayaan-3 is expected to attempt a soft landing near the Southern Pole and now the world is waiting with baited breath. Let's revisit what went wrong in the last leg of Chandrayaan-2.

