India's Kashmir gets its first electric train; to run between Budgam-Baramulla, Budgam-Banihal

Published: Sep 30, 2022, 06:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
To make commuting easier and also giving back to the environment, Indian Railways will introduce the first electronic train in Kashmir. It will run on the Budgam-Baramulla and Budgam-Banihal corridor next month.
