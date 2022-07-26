India's Javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury

India's golden boy and Javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra is all set to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury concern. He recently won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022.
