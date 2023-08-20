India’s Chandrayaan-3 in faceoff with Russia’s Luna-25 for unchartered lunar south pole

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
India's moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, and Russia's Luna-25 are both set to attempt a soft landing on the lunar south pole in the coming days. The two missions would not interfere with each other as they have different landing areas planned, according to the Russian Space Agency, ROSCOMS.

