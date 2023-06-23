Indian PM's address reverberates in the hall of US Congress, sparks enthusiastic 'Modi Modi' chants
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice. This historic milestone underscored the growing ties between India and the United States, generating a wave of excitement that filled the Congress hall with chants of 'Modi Modi'. With 15 standing ovations and 79 applauses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful speech left a lasting impression on the audience.