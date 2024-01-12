Indian PM Narendra Modi begins 11-day special ritual before consecration of Ram Mandir
Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in the Indian city of Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi started an 11-Day Special ritual or an Anushthan today. Prime Minister Modi posted an audio message on his official YouTube channel Prime Minister said he is fortunate to be a witness to the historic and auspicious occasion. He added that he is experiencing feelings as he has never before in his life. Watch to know more.