LIVE TV

Indian PM Narendra Modi begins 11-day special ritual before consecration of Ram Mandir

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in the Indian city of Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi started an 11-Day Special ritual or an Anushthan today. Prime Minister Modi posted an audio message on his official YouTube channel Prime Minister said he is fortunate to be a witness to the historic and auspicious occasion. He added that he is experiencing feelings as he has never before in his life. Watch to know more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos