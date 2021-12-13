Indian PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project

Dec 13, 2021, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project that connects the temple to the banks of the river Ganga. PM Modi is in Varanasi for two days with a packed schedule.
