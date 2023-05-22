Indian PM Modi addresses third FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Indian Prime Minister is in Papua New Guinea where he addressed the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit. He also had bilateral talks with the Prime Minister James Marape today. This is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Papua New Guinea. India and United States are actively seeking to counter Beijing's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.