India take on Bangladesh, eye fourth win | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
India face Bangladesh in Match 17 of the ICC World Cup in Pune. The hosts have won each of their three games so far and are favourites to continue that streak against the Tigers. 1996 World cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore previews the clash with Wion Sports' Esha Hanspal.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos