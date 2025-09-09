India's Kerala Reports 5th Death From Brain Fever, 11 People Undergoing Treatment for Disease | WION A 56-year-old woman from Malappuram district died Monday due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare brain infection, at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. She was admitted last week and had been in critical condition. This is the fifth death in Kerala due to PAM since August 14, highlighting the severity of the infection in the state. PAM is caused by Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba found in warm freshwater, and has a mortality rate of over 95%. The infection typically affects young, active people and can progress rapidly, often proving fatal within days.